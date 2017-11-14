The big news: Congress, Hardik Patel’s outfit clash over seat sharing, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe refused to step down, and Viacom18 deferred the release of ‘Padmavati’ as protests continued.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After Congress says it has settled differences with Patidar outfit, clashes erupt across Gujarat: They allegedly fought over seat sharing after the Congress released its first list of 77 candidates on Sunday night for the Assembly polls.
- Robert Mugabe refuses to step down, defies growing clamour for his resignation: In a live television address from the State House Office, he said he would preside over the ruling party’s congress in December.
- Padmavati maker Viacom18 defers film’s release: A Haryana BJP leader announced a Rs 10-crore reward for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
- NCW to summon Shashi Tharoor for mocking Miss World’s name: The Congress leader attacked Centre’s note ban, and said the BJP should have realised the home currency dominates as ‘even our Chhillar has become Miss World’.
- Eight-year-old boy killed in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Punjab’s Kotkapura town: The police have arrested the groom’s maternal uncle for firing the fatal shot.
- Indian Army says it has killed 190 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year, 110 of them foreigners: The state police are investigating the Islamic State’s claim that it carried out the attack in Srinagar, in which an officer was killed.
- Over 200 government websites publicly displayed details of Aadhaar users, says UIDAI: The data was removed from those websites after the breach was noticed, the authority said in a reply to an RTI.
- Bihar medical college fines 54 students Rs 25,000 each for ragging: The Darbhanga college fined the second-year students for hazing their juniors and first-year students for not naming the guilty.
- Manmohan Singh to receive Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace: As the prime minister for 10 years, he led India to an era of ‘rapid economic and social change’, the trust that gives the award said.
- Top United States general says he will resist any unlawful nuclear strike order from Donald Trump: General John Hyten, who heads the US Strategic Command, said those who implement an illegal order could face life in prison.