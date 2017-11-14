Rajasthan: IAS officer accused of raping a civil services aspirant in 2013 surrenders
BB Mohanty has been on the run since January 2014 when the woman filed the case.
A senior Indian Administrative Service officer from Jaipur, accused of raping a 23-year-old civil services aspirant in 2013, surrendered to the police on Monday after three years of being on the run, IANS reported.
The woman filed the rape case against BB Mohanty in January 2014. Mohanty was suspended soon after and has since been missing.
“Late on Monday, he came to the office of the assistant commissioner of police in Sodala in Jaipur and surrendered”, Yogesh Dadich, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur South, told IANS. Dadich said medical tests will be carried out on Tuesday, and Mohanty will be produced before a court.
A 1977 Rajasthan cadre batch, Mohanty was posted as the chairperson of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal at the time of the incident. The woman accused Mohanty of sexually exploiting her on the promise of helping her clear the Indian Administrative Service examination.