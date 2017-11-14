Farooq Abdullah’s PoK comments: Delhi HC refuses to pass order, asks petitioner to talk to Centre
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had triggered a controversy when he said PoK belongs to Pakistan.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass an order on a plea seeking action against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for his comments on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PTI reported.
A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the petitioner to approach the Central government.
On November 11, Abdullah had said, “Pakistan-administered Kashmir belongs to Pakistan, and this side belongs to India. I tell this to them and to the world: this is not going to change. Let them fight however many wars they want to.” The National Conference president also said an “independent Kashmir” was not a reality.
The plea in the Delhi High Court was filed by Maulana Ansar Raza, who claimed to be a social activist. Raza asked for “immediate investigation” and arrest of Abdullah alleging he favoured Pakistan and insulted India. Raza said Abdullah “always makes such controversial statements, by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such people being Indian citizens”.
His petition asked that Abdullah be tried for sedition and treason, and wanted the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau to detain and question him.
On Monday, Raza asked the court for an urgent hearing, but the bench declined it saying there was no crisis. “It cannot be done today. Why can’t it wait for tomorrow or day after tomorrow?,” the bench asked, according to The Economic Times.
Abdullah’s comments had triggered a controversy – a day later, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia said those talking about an “independent Kashmir” should go to Pakistan; and Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said no one could stop New Delhi if it tried to get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A court in Bihar’s Bettiah district had ordered a case of treason be filed against him.