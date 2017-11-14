Jammu and Kashmir: Army officer dies as encounter breaks out in forests of Kupwara district
A joint team of the 23 Para commandos, the Special Operation Group of the state police and the CRPF have cordoned off the Gujjarpati Zirhama forests.
An Army officer died on Tuesday after a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the forests of Gujjarpati Zirhama in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, ANI reported. At least three security officers were injured in the encounter.
A joint team of the Army’s 23 Para commandos, the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, GNS quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.
Security forces launched a search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Earlier on Tuesday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in the Magam area of North Kashmir’s Handwara district, the police said. On Saturday, security forces killed six militants in an encounter in the Hajin area of Bandipora district. One Indian Air Force Garud commando was also killed in the encounter, and two Army personnel were injured.
On Sunday, the Army had said that in 2017, it had killed 125 to 130 militants in the “hinterland” of the Kashmir Valley and 190 militants in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.