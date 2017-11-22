The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the petition filed by Hadiya’s father, seeking in-camera proceedings when she appears before the judicial body that day, ANI reported. Hadiya’s conversion to Islam after her marriage to a Muslim man has led to a controversy.

On Tuesday, Hadiya’s father Ashokan filed the application in the court, a day after he stopped the Kerala Women’s Commission from meeting his daughter for a second time in as many weeks. He said in the petition that his daughter’s privacy was important. He had also cited the communally sensitive nature of the case and threats from radical elements to him and his family.

Kerala 'Love Jihad' case: Supreme Court to hear on Monday the plea by father of Hadiya seeking in-camera proceedings of the case when Hadiya appears before the court on 27th November — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2017

The case

Hadiya, formerly Akhila Ashokan, married Shafin Jahan in 2016 after converting to Islam. The Kerala High Court had annulled their marriage in May, acting on a petition filed by Hadiya’s father and ordered her to be placed under her parents’ custody. She has been in her father’s house since then.

Hadiya’s father had told the court that he feared radical Muslim organisations would take his daughter abroad and make her join the Islamic State group. He also accused Jahan of being involved in terror activities.

In August, Jahan challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court, which held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case. The Supreme Court said in October that it would hear Hadiya out in person on November 27 before giving its verdict in the case.