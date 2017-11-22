A Juvenile Justice Board court on Wednesday sent the Class 11 student, who is accused in Gurugram’s Ryan International School murder, to a juvenile home for 14 days, ANI reported. The court will hear arguments on taking the 16-year-old’s finger prints on November 29.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the deceased student’s family, seeking that the Class 11 student be tried as an adult in the case. The victim’s father had said that the crime was “heinous, barbarous, diabolical, cold blooded and rarest in nature”. It is believed that the 16-year-old had murdered the eight-year-old to delay a parent-teach meeting and an examination.

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom in the Gurugram school on September 8. An autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death.

The Gurugram Police had initially arrested the school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, in the case and had charged him with murder. After the case was handed over to the CBI, the Class 11 student was arrested. On October 9, the CBI said the 16-year-old had confessed to the crime.

However, the Class 11 student’s father claimed that this was a conspiracy to frame his son. On October 11, the father alleged that his son was “tortured and brutally thrashed” in CBI custody, a claim the agency denied.

The Gurugram District Court on Tuesday accepted the bail plea of Ashok Kumar.