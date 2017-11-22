At least 150 Delhi Police personnel were or are being investigated on allegations of rape, molestation and sexual harassment over the past six years, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. However, none of them have been convicted.

Investigations are under way in as many as 122 cases, and policemen have been acquitted in another 28 cases. The figures were released in response to a Right to Information query filed by the Hindustan Times. Thirty-eight of Delhi Police’s 45 departments had responded to the newspaper’s query.

Some women who had come to the police stations for help have accused officers of stalking, inappropriate touching and trying to have “unnatural sex” with them. At least three women officers have accused their seniors of sexual harassment.

Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said the department has initiated a gender sensitisation process in the force. “Our vigilance department is proactive in such cases,” Pathak told the newspaper.

Of the 150 personnel accused of sexual harassment, the Delhi Police has acted against some after conducting departmental inquiries. While in 30% of the cases, the accused were demoted by up to four years, two constables in other cases were dismissed. However, these employees can be reinstated if they win their court cases, the Hindustan Times reported.