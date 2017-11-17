The big news: NGT asks Centre, states to solve stubble burning problem, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Hardik Patel said Congress agreed to quota for Patidars, and a parliamentary panel sought a report from the I&B Ministry on ‘Padmavati’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- National Green Tribunal asks Centre, state governments to solve the stubble burning problem: The panel asked them to meet on November 28 to work out how paddy stubble can be transported and used as fuel in power plants.
- Congress has agreed to Patidars’ demand for reservation, says Hardik Patel: He said the Patidar outfit will not openly support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, but will fight against the BJP.
- Lok Sabha panel seeks report from I&B Ministry and censor board over Padmavati row: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he does not support banning the movie even as his Haryana counterpart said the government will not take a call till Padmavati gets censor board certification.
- Hafiz Saeed vows to fight for Kashmir’s independence after Pakistan court orders his release: The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, who has been under house arrest since January, will be out on Thursday.
- Brahmos cruise missile successfully test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet for the first time: The supersonic missile hit a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal.
- We will have ‘normal’ Winter Session, but want no overlap with election dates, says Arun Jaitley: Elections and Parliament sessions do not normally overlap, the finance minister said.
- Voting for Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh civic body elections ends, 53% turnout recorded: Polling was peaceful at all booths except one in Badaun, where votes will be cast again as incidents of ballot papers being damaged were reported.
- Karnataka Assembly passes watered-down medical bill after doctors’ protest: The legislation does not include the clause that said doctors will be jailed for negligence, harassing patients and for handing out inflated bills.
- UN tribunal sentences ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Ratko Mladic to life for genocide: The 74-year-old was removed from court after he started shouting at the judges before the verdict was read out.
- Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Robert Mugabe’s successor on Friday: The former vice president of Zimbabwe had fled the country earlier in November, claiming there were threats against his life.