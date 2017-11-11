state news

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma apologises for ‘mindless controversy’ around remarks on cancer

He said he never intended to ‘cause any pain to cancer patients’ and offered an ‘unconditional apology’ for the ‘blatant distortions’ of his comments.

by 

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday apologised to those hurt by the controversy surrounding his remark that cancer is “divine justice” for sinning. Sarma said the furore that followed his comment was an “absolutely mindless controversy” triggered by desperate political rivals.

“I reiterate at no point my statement was intended to cause any pain to cancer patients,” the minister said. “However, if owing to the blatant distortions, it has caused any anxiety and problems to anyone, I hereby offer my unconditional apology for the pain.”

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was among those who criticised the minister for his remark.

Insisting that he was being quoted out of context, Sarma said “a philosophical discourse designed purely to help poor students” was being misused. This, he added, was “causing avoidable anxiety among surviving cancer patients and their close ones”.

“Detachment from life, karmic action and rebirth are some of the core principles of Hindu philosophy developed over past 5,000 years,” the state health minister said. “Western thought process can never dominate or dilute the spirit and eternal meaning of our philosophy.”

Sarma said he had lost his father, best friends and relatives to the disease, and that everyone in Assam and outside knew of his passion to “work on containing cancer through best possible cancer treatment facilities...”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.