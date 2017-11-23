Russia investigation: Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn charged with lying to the FBI
United States President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn on Friday was charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A US court charged Flynn in connection with the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 United States presidential election, AP reported.
Flynn had “wilfully and knowingly” made “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the investigators regarding his conversations with Russia’s ambassador, a court document said.
The former national security advisor is scheduled to appear in a court in Washington, DC, soon, reported Bloomberg.
The investigation is led by US special counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Mueller has been investigating financial dealings between Trump aides and foreign governments, including Russia and Turkey, for possible money laundering, and tax evasion.
Flynn is the first official from the Trump administration and the fourth connected to the campaign to be charged as part of Mueller’s investigation.
Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted in October, after which they had pleaded not guilty. These charges do not relate to Trump’s campaign, but to their Ukrainian business dealings up to 2015. They were charged with funneling $75 million (around Rs 486 crore) through offshore shell companies and secretly working with a pro-Russia party in Ukraine.