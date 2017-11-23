The big news: Modi mocks Congress party’s presidential election, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Smog halted the third Test between India and Sri Lanka in Delhi several times, and the Chabahar port, developed by India, was opened in Iran.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress opposes BJP ‘just for the sake of opposition’, says Modi: The prime minister called the Congress’ internal polling process undemocratic.
- Sri Lankan players struggle with pollution in Delhi: Multiple delays at the Feroz Shah Kotla on the second day of play.
- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurates Chabahar Port developed by India: New Delhi has invested $500 million in the project that opens a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
- Cyclone Ockhi won’t be declared national disaster, says Union minister KJ Alphons: The minister of state for tourism said the Centre will provide as much funds as required.
- Delhi Police issue notice to hospital for incorrectly declaring newborn dead: The baby’s parents claimed that the hospital asked for Rs 1 lakh every day to keep the baby in an incubator.
- At least 13 killed, two missing as fishing boat capsizes after colliding with tanker in South Korea: The boat’s captain is among the two missing individuals.
- Civil servants seek judicial inquiry into mysterious circumstances surrounding Justice Loya’s death: The signatories cited an appeal made by former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas seeking a similar investigation into the matter.
- Vaiko’s MDMK to ally with DMK for RK Nagar bye-election: The party chief said the AIADMK government had ‘lost the trust of the people’.
- United States pulls out of United Nations pact on rights of refugees: The American mission to the global body said the 2016 agreement was ‘inconsistent with the policies’ of the Donald Trump administration.
- A bigger, brighter ‘supermoon’ will light up the night sky on Sunday: The moon will appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter.