Submissions in court will be self evident, says Vijay Mallya as trial begins in London

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court is hearing India’s request to extradite the liquor baron.

A court in London on Monday began hearing India’s request to extradite beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya, The Hindu reported. Representatives of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation attended the hearing. A large crowd also gathered outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mallya arrived at the court and requested the media to hear the proceedings of the case. “I have nothing to say, submissions in court will be self evident,” said Mallya, according to ANI.

The liquor baron last appeared at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 20, reiterating that the allegations levelled against him by the Indian government were “baseless and fabricated”. He is currently out on bail, and his bail conditions will remain in place till the trial begins, the magistrate had said.

Mallya is wanted in India for a number of cases, including for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore from 17 banks. The businessman, who has been in the UK since March 2016, had said he would not return to the country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom on February 9 after Mallya made his self-imposed exile clear. The request was made on the basis of an extradition treaty signed between the countries in 1992.

