The big news: Maharashtra and Gujarat brace for Cyclone Ockhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi’s nomination for Congress president’s post, and the US Supreme Court allowed Trump’s travel ban to take full effect.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Ockhi moves north, high tide hits Goa shacks, schools shut in Mumbai: Various agencies have rescued 1,540 people, including fishermen, affected by the storm in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
- Narendra Modi says Rahul Gandhi’s reign as Congress president will be like ‘Aurangzeb raj’: The Congress leader had filed his nomination papers for post of the party’s chief.
- US Supreme Court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to take full effect: The order does away with exemptions for those with family relations in the US, though visa officials can make exceptions on the basis of each case.
- Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 79: The ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ actor received the Padma Bhushan in 2011.
- JD(U) rebels Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar disqualified from Rajya Sabha: The order from Upper House Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said Yadav had ‘voluntarily given up his membership of the political party’.
- Former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh believed to have been killed in Sanaa, say reports: Houthi militants had earlier destroyed the former president’s house in Sanaa.
- BCCI will consider the issue of scheduling matches in Delhi during winter: The NGT asked authorities why the India-Sri Lanka Test match allowed in the city when the air quality is so poor.
- Patidar quota, farm loan waiver, lower fuel prices feature in Congress’ manifesto for Gujarat elections: The party also promised to slash power tariff by a half and provide housing for single women.
- Kingfisher Airlines misled IDBI about its net worth, says prosecution in Vijay Mallya extradition case: A London court was hearing India’s request to extradite the beleaguered businessman.
- Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes bill to award death penalty for rape of minors aged 12 and below: It also proposes strict punishment for stalking, disrobing or sex on the pretext of marriage.