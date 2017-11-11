state news

Mumbai: Woman’s body, stuffed in a bag, washes ashore Juhu Beach

The police are relying on a tattoo of a fairy on the woman’s back to identify her.

by 
Google Maps

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday found the body of a woman stuffed into a bag that had washed ashore Juhu Beach, the Hindustan Times reported.

The woman was probably murdered in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding that there was a blunt injury on her head, and blood oozing out of her forehead and nose.

The woman is married, and is likely to be in the age group of 25-35 years, the police said, adding that she was probably murdered at a different location and then stuffed in a bag and dumped in the sea. Residents found the corpse in the Juhu Koliwada area on Wednesday morning.

The police are relying on a tattoo of a fairy on the woman’s back to identify her, Mid-Day reported. An initial investigation indicates that “it is a case of murder”, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya (Zone IX) said.

Another officer said, “The tattoo could help us identify the deceased faster. We are simultaneously scanning records for missing persons over the last few days at police stations across the city.”

Her body was taken to Cooper Hospital in the area for a postmortem examination. The police said they were waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of death.

The Santacruz police have filed a First Information Report under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

