A look at the headlines right now:

Gujarat records 68% voter turnout in first phase of election: Narendra Modi accused the Congress of indulging in caste politics and divisive tactics in the state. Top UN official visits North Korea, urges for ‘open channels’ to avoid conflict: There can only be a diplomatic solution to the situation in the Korean peninsula, Political Affairs Under-Secretary General Jeffrey Feltman said. Four CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh die after colleague shoots at them: One jawan was also injured in the shooting. Sri Lanka hands over Hambantota Port to Chinese company on a 99-year lease: The total deal is worth $1.1 billion and will help Colombo repay the money it owes Beijing. Teenager has confessed to killing mother and sister in Noida, say police: The 15-year-old from Noida was arrested from the Dashashwmedh Ghat at Varanasi on Friday. Cancelling the licence of our Shalimar Bagh hospital is harsh and unfair, says Max Healthcare: The company said that the Delhi government’s move would hamper the ability of patients in the National Capital Region to access treatment. Iraqi Prime Minister declares an end to the country’s war against Islamic State: The terrorist group had been evicted from the country after a military campaign in the desert area bordering Syria, Haider al-Abadi announced. Haryana starts process to cancel land lease of Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital after dengue death: The hospital had violated terms and conditions of its land agreement, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Centre has spent Rs 3,755 crore on publicity campaigns till October 2017, says report: The expenditure is more than the budget of some of the government’s key ministries and flagship programmes. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ helicopter makes forced landing because it was overloaded: The chopper took off after the chief minister’s cook Satish alighted.