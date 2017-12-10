The big news: Gujarat records 68% voter turnout in first phase of poll, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A UN official called for ‘open channels’ after his visit to North Korea, and a CRPF jawan killed four of his colleagues in Chhattisgarh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gujarat records 68% voter turnout in first phase of election: Narendra Modi accused the Congress of indulging in caste politics and divisive tactics in the state.
- Top UN official visits North Korea, urges for ‘open channels’ to avoid conflict: There can only be a diplomatic solution to the situation in the Korean peninsula, Political Affairs Under-Secretary General Jeffrey Feltman said.
- Four CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh die after colleague shoots at them: One jawan was also injured in the shooting.
- Sri Lanka hands over Hambantota Port to Chinese company on a 99-year lease: The total deal is worth $1.1 billion and will help Colombo repay the money it owes Beijing.
- Teenager has confessed to killing mother and sister in Noida, say police: The 15-year-old from Noida was arrested from the Dashashwmedh Ghat at Varanasi on Friday.
- Cancelling the licence of our Shalimar Bagh hospital is harsh and unfair, says Max Healthcare: The company said that the Delhi government’s move would hamper the ability of patients in the National Capital Region to access treatment.
- Iraqi Prime Minister declares an end to the country’s war against Islamic State: The terrorist group had been evicted from the country after a military campaign in the desert area bordering Syria, Haider al-Abadi announced.
- Haryana starts process to cancel land lease of Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital after dengue death: The hospital had violated terms and conditions of its land agreement, Health Minister Anil Vij said.
- Centre has spent Rs 3,755 crore on publicity campaigns till October 2017, says report: The expenditure is more than the budget of some of the government’s key ministries and flagship programmes.
- Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ helicopter makes forced landing because it was overloaded: The chopper took off after the chief minister’s cook Satish alighted.