The big news: Man arrested for allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said Pakistan was interfering in the Gujarat elections, and a passerby assaulted a minor in Lucknow after two men had raped her.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai Police arrest 39-year-old man on charges of harassing actor Zaira Wasim: Vikas Sachdeva was identified with the airline’s help and the description provided by the actor.
- Mani Shankar Aiyar held secret meetings with Pakistan, claims Modi in Gujarat’s Palanpur: The prime minister accused Islamabad of helping the Congress and interfering in the Assembly polls.
- Two men allegedly rape minor in Lucknow, passerby she approaches for help assaults her too: The police arrested the passerby and are on the lookout for the duo, one of whom was known to the 15-year-old.
- At least 1,000 workers who defected to Trinamool in 2016 return to the Tripura Congress ahead of elections: They had left the party along with six MLAs, who had switched to the TMC in protest against Congress’ alliance with the Left Front in West Bengal.
- Family seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help after student from Hyderabad is shot at in Chicago: Mohammed Akbar’s parents also requested Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy to ensure his treatment and to take up the case with US authorities.
- Temperatures dip in Jammu & Kashmir, weather department forecasts four days of heavy snowfall, rain: Leh is the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of minus 9.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.
- Palestinian man stabs Israeli guard in Jerusalem, clashes break out near US embassy in Beirut: The guard is reportedly in serious condition and is breathing using a respirator.
- Six-year-old girl raped and murdered in Haryana’s Hisar district, autopsy finds wooden stick was used: Two men allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Lucknow, and a passerby she approached for help assaulted her, too.
- Speeding train kills five elephants crossing tracks in Assam to find food: Assam Forest and Environment Minister Pramila Rani Brahma the spot where the accident took place was not part of a defined elephant corridor.
- Who is Max Born? Google doodle honours physicist for his contributions to quantum mechanics: Born won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1954 for his research in quantum mechanics.