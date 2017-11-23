Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy released on bail from Visakhapatnam Central Jail

Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy, who was arrested in Delhi in 2009 on charges of being a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), was released on bail from the Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Tuesday, Telugu daily Sakshi reported. He had been lodged in the Visakhapatnam jail since April 4 and was imprisoned in the Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi before that.

He secured bail in multiple cases that were pending against him in various cities, including Visakhapatnam, the Hindustan Times reported.

Ghandy will soon move the sessions court against the bail condition that requires him to periodically present himself before the police in Mahbubnagar in Telangana, activist Vernon Gonsalves told Scroll.in. The police, he added, had failed to produce charge sheets against Ghandy in a number of cases.

Ghandy, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code for a variety of offences, was acquitted of terror charges by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in June 2016. He, however, continued to remain in prison as proceedings in 14 other cases against him are still pending.

The Maoist leader reportedly suffers from a heart problem, blood pressure, a slipped disc, arthritis and a kidney condition, among other illnesses. In 2015, he went on a hunger strike after accusing Tihar Jail authorities of transferring him three times between different wards of the jail during a nine-month period. He saw it as a bid to target his failing health.

Ghandy was arrested by a special cell of the Delhi Police in September 2009, after being accused of establishing a network of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Delhi. Police said he had been living in the national Capital to propagate the group’s activities. At the time of his arrest, he was being treated for cancer.

Ghandy was reportedly elected to the Maoist Politburo in 2007 and went underground after the merger of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), the People’s War Group and the Maoist Communist Centre of India in 2004.