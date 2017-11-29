The big news: 39% voting till noon in second phase of Gujarat elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Kerala court sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a law student, and Air India suspended its staff after a flight was delayed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- About 39% polling recorded till noon in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls: The Election Commission is looking into a complaint by the Congress against Narendra Modi’s ‘roadshow’ after he voted.
- Court sentences convict in Kerala student’s rape and murder to death: The 29-year-old student was found raped and murdered in her home in Ernakulam on April 28, 2016.
- Air India suspends staff after flight with civil aviation minister on board delayed: The AI-459 Delhi-Vijayawada flight was scheduled for 6 am but took off at 7.23 am.
- Theresa May government loses key vote on Brexit Bill after MPs cross-vote: The rebel legislators backed an amendment that would require Parliament to approve any Brexit deal made between the UK and the European Union.
- Rahul Gandhi used his clout to overrule former PM Manmohan Singh, alleges Piyush Goyal citing emails: Goyal released emails allegedly exchanged between Jayanthi Natarajan, who was then the environment minister, and Gandhi to prove his claims.
- Police freeze bank account created to fund man who killed, burned Muslim migrant in Rajasthan: Around Rs 3 lakh had been deposited in the account by 516 persons before it was sealed.
- At least 13 dead after suicide bomber blows himself up inside police training camp in Somalia: Militant group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Ten tea estate workers injured in Assam after owners fire at them in Golaghat district: The workers were protesting against the management for not clearing their dues.
- Sikh-American lawyer nominated attorney general of New Jersey: Gurbir Grewal said he wanted to give back to the country that has given and other immigrant families so much.
- US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%, predicts growth in economic activity: The central bank said the economy would improve in 2018 due to US President Donald Trump’s new tax plan.