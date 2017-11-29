quick reads

The big news: 39% voting till noon in second phase of Gujarat elections, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A Kerala court sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a law student, and Air India suspended its staff after a flight was delayed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with phosphoric ink after casting his vote during the Gujarat elections | IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. About 39% polling recorded till noon in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls: The Election Commission is looking into a complaint by the Congress against Narendra Modi’s ‘roadshow’ after he voted.   
  2. Court sentences convict in Kerala student’s rape and murder to death: The 29-year-old student was found raped and murdered in her home in Ernakulam on April 28, 2016. 
  3. Air India suspends staff after flight with civil aviation minister on board delayed: The AI-459 Delhi-Vijayawada flight was scheduled for 6 am but took off at 7.23 am. 
  4. Theresa May government loses key vote on Brexit Bill after MPs cross-vote: The rebel legislators backed an amendment that would require Parliament to approve any Brexit deal made between the UK and the European Union.   
  5. Rahul Gandhi used his clout to overrule former PM Manmohan Singh, alleges Piyush Goyal citing emails: Goyal released emails allegedly exchanged between Jayanthi Natarajan, who was then the environment minister, and Gandhi to prove his claims.   
  6. Police freeze bank account created to fund man who killed, burned Muslim migrant in Rajasthan: Around Rs 3 lakh had been deposited in the account by 516 persons before it was sealed.   
  7. At least 13 dead after suicide bomber blows himself up inside police training camp in Somalia: Militant group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.   
  8. Ten tea estate workers injured in Assam after owners fire at them in Golaghat district: The workers were protesting against the management for not clearing their dues. 
  9. Sikh-American lawyer nominated attorney general of New Jersey: Gurbir Grewal said he wanted to give back to the country that has given and other immigrant families so much.   
  10. US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%, predicts growth in economic activity: The central bank said the economy would improve in 2018 due to US President Donald Trump’s new tax plan.     
