The big news: SC agrees to extend all deadlines for linking Aadhaar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sonia Gandhi indicated that she would retire from politics, and the top court dismissed Teesta Setalvad’s plea to unfreeze her bank accounts.
- Supreme Court agrees to extend all Aadhaar deadlines, including for mobile numbers, to March 31: The five-judge Constitution bench issued the interim order, agreeing to the Centre’s submissions.
- ‘My job now is to retire,’ says Sonia Gandhi a day before Rahul takes over as Congress president: The 71-year-old also said her son has been helping decide vital party matters for many years now.
- Supreme Court dismisses Teesta Setalvad’s plea seeking to unfreeze her bank accounts: Along with her husband Javed Anand, she had challenged a Gujarat High Court order that froze her and her NGOs’ accounts for allegedly embezzling funds.
- India produced 2 million tonnes of e-waste in 2016, finds UN-backed study: China generates the most electronic waste in the world – 7.2 million tonnes of the 44.7 million tonnes produced globally.
- Make celibacy optional for Catholic priests, suggests report on child abuse submitted to the Australian government: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the report had ‘exposed a national tragedy’.
- At least half the world’s population has no access to essential health services, finds WHO: Each year, several households are pushed into poverty because they have to pay for healthcare, the report said.
- Delhi government reserves 50% of beds at GB Pant Hospital for local residents: The patient should be in need of specialised treatment or a surgery planned in advance to be admitted under this order.
- One dead in road accident involving cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s family near Kolhapur, say reports: The 67-year-old woman was hit by their car and succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
- Secure release of two Reuters reporters arrested in Myanmar, UN chief tells member nations: The charges under which the journalists were arrested carry a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.
- Chennai to host a Jallikattu Premier League on January 7: The organisers said around 500 bulls, including some belonging to lawmakers, will be used, and the Tamil Nadu government had granted permission for the event.