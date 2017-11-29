‘Himal Southasian’ magazine to resume publication from Colombo
Earlier based in Kathmandu, the magazine suspended operations in November 2016 because of ‘non-cooperation by regulatory state agencies’ in Nepal.
The Himal Southasian magazine, which had suspended operations in November 2016, on Tuesday announced that it will soon resume publication. The magazine, which was earlier based in Kathmandu in Nepal, has its new offices in Colombo in Sri Lanka.
In August 2016, the Southasia Trust’s Executive Board, which runs the magazine, decided to stop publication because of “non-cooperation by regulatory state agencies” in Nepal. The agencies had “made it impossible to continue operations after 29 years of publication”, it had said.
The magazine had then said that authorities were neither approving grants, nor renewing work permits for non-Nepalese editorial staff, and there were unreasonable delays in processing payments for international contributors.
The announcement came four months after the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority – Nepal’s apex constitutional body for corruption control – arrested the magazine’s Founding Editor Kanak Mani Dixit on charges of “irregularities” related to a transport cooperative board, of which he is the chairman. Dixit was released 10 days later, after Nepal’s Supreme Court described his custody as “illegal”.