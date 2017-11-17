The big news: Congress, Shiv Sena question BJP on narrow win in Gujarat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Saudi intercepted a Yemen missile fired at Riyadh, and Pakistan rejected the US’ new security policy praising India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says Gujarat election results are a ‘massive jolt’ to the BJP, and Shiv Sena calls them a warning: An editorial in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said that though the BJP wave had not ebbed yet, it had slowed down and lost intensity.
- Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile Yemen’s Houthi militants fired at Riyadh: There were no casualties or injuries, but shrapnel from the explosion was found in various neighbourhoods of the Capital.
- Pakistan rejects US’ ‘unfounded accusations’ against Islamabad’s counter-terrorism efforts: It also questioned the logic behind naming India a leading global power, and said that one country cannot bestow such a status on any state.
- Five private sector telecom firms understated revenues by Rs 14,813 crore, says CAG report: The report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said the companies owed the government Rs 2,578 crore.
- Virat Kohli not a patriot because he didn’t get married in India, says BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh: The Indian cricket captain married Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Italy on December 11.
- Election Commission on alert to prevent cash-for-votes as campaigning for RK Nagar bye-poll ends: The bye-election was rescheduled to December 21 from April after allegations that voters were being bribed.
- Lok Sabha passes Bill granting full autonomy to the IIMs: The legislation restricts the government’s role in the functioning of the institutes and grants them power to award degrees.
- Jaggi Vasudev’s rivers campaign meant for fame, power, money, says India’s ‘Waterman’ Rajendra Singh: ’I haven’t seen rivers rejuvenate with a missed call,’ he said.
- Law firm Appleby sues BBC, The Guardian for leaking ‘confidential’ information through reports on Paradise Papers: The firm has sought a permanent injunction stopping any further use of the information.
- Militant and civilian fatalities this year in Jammu and Kashmir are the highest in four years, says Centre: As many as 75 security personnel died fighting militancy in the state this year.