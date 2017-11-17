The big news: Case against AIADMK leader who released video of Jayalalithaa, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said BJP rules more states than when Indira Gandhi was in power, and Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife got visas to visit him in Islamabad.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chennai Police register case against AIADMK leader who released the viral video of Jayalalithaa: The Election Commission banned the media from airing the clip ahead of the RK Nagar bye-poll.
- We rule in 19 states, Indira Gandhi was in power in 18, says Modi during BJP’s parliamentary meet: Meanwhile, the Congress began a conclave to analyse the Gujarat election results.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife get visas to visit him in Islamabad: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued their visas on Wednesday for their December 25 trip.
- Venkaiah Naidu rebukes Congress MPs for disrupting Parliament again and demanding apology from Modi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Thursday, while Question Hour continued in Lok Sabha only after the disruptions over Modi’s remarks on Manmohan Singh.
- Accused boy in Gurugram murder case to be tried as an adult, says Juvenile Justice Board: The Class 11 student will be produced in court on Friday.
- ‘India’s Most Wanted’ show producer Suhaib Ilyasi gets life imprisonment for murdering wife: Anju Ilyasi was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her East Delhi home on January 11, 2000.
- Mumbai court grants bail to man accused of molesting child actor on a flight: Vikas Sachdeva was released on a surety of Rs 25,000.
- UIDAI tightens rules to link Aadhaar and bank accounts after Airtel case: The new regulations make it necessary for a customer’s ‘explicitly informed consent’ to link the unique identification number to an account.
- Four women accuse head of Sant Kutir ashram and his three aides of rape and torture in Uttar Pradesh: In Delhi, the High Court asked the CBI to investigate a similar case of sexual assault at a city ashram.
- European Union sets a date for Brexit, says transition has to be over by December 31, 2020: The United Kingdom would retain the benefits and obligations of being in the union during the transition period, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.