The big news: India, 127 other UN nations condemn US decision on Jerusalem, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI said it will challenge the 2G spectrum scam acquittal, and five people were detained for raping a 20-year-old woman in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India among 128 UN members that voted against US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital: The draft resolution urged the US to withdraw its decision, but US envoy Nikki Haley said no UN vote would stop the country from moving its embassy to Jerusalem.
- CBI says it will challenge acquittal of the accused in 2G spectrum cases: Former Telecom Minister A Raja said the verdict proved that people with vested interests had ‘cooked up’ the ‘presumptive loss’ of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, while the special judge said that there was little evidence provided to support the allegations made against the accused.
- Four juveniles among five people detained for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri: The woman told the police that she was forced to consume liquor and then held hostage.
- Catalonia’s pro-independence parties win majority in snap election announced by Spanish government: More than 80% of the electorate had turned up to cast their vote on Thursday.
- India should restructure state-run banks, give RBI more powers to regulate them, suggests IMF: The international organisation also recommended that the government reduce its stake in state-run lenders.
- Amnesty International appoints South African rights activist Kumi Naidoo its next secretary general: He will take over from Salil Shetty, who has been holding the post since 2010.
- At least 29 killed, 20 hospitalised as fire breaks out in eight-storey building in South Korea: The flames have been doused, and efforts to find survivors are on.
- Uttar Pradesh Police bar people from taking selfies near Adityanath’s official home: Officers put up a banner warning against taking photos, but the Lucknow administration pulled it down after a sarcastic tweet by Akhilesh Yadav.
- Goa is ready to share Mahadayi river for Karnataka’s drinking water needs, says Manohar Parrikar: The chief minister said the deal will be ‘strictly restricted’ to the state’s drinking water needs in drought-prone areas.
- Nawaz Sharif names younger brother Shehbaz as his party’s Pakistan PM candidate for 2018 elections: He was forced to step down as prime minister in July after the country’s Supreme Court disqualified him for alleged corruption.