The big news: India says Pakistan tutored Jadhav’s talk with family, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The US imposed sanctions on two North Korean officials, and the J&K government barred its employees from criticising it on social media.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Kulbhushan Jadhav spoke to family ‘in an atmosphere of coercion’, says External Affairs Ministry: His appearance also raises questions of his health, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.   
  2. US imposes sanctions on two North Korean officials for leading Pyongyang’s missile programme: Meanwhile, Russia said it was ready to act as a mediator for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.   
  3. Jammu and Kashmir government bars employees from criticising its policies on social media: The order also prohibited them from sharing any grievance about their workplace.   
  4. GST revenue collection for November drops to Rs 80,808 crore: This is lower than the revenue of Rs 83,000 crore collected for October.   
  5. Pakistan summons envoy to protest ‘unprovoked firing’ by Indian Army: Islamabad said claims that India’s Army had crossed the Line of Control and killed soldiers were ‘a figment of their imagination’.   
  6. Doctors in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao medical centre conduct 32 cataract surgeries under torchlight: The state government suspended the medical officer of the district, and is conducting an investigation. 
  7. Human rights activist in China sentenced to eight years in prison for ‘subverting state power’: Wu Gan’s sentence is the harshest since the government began its crackdown on activists in 2015. 
  8. India will become world’s fifth-largest economy in 2018, says UK-based economics consultancy: Cheap energy and technology prices will boost the global economy, the report said.   
  9. Lawyer warns WhatsApp of legal action if it doesn’t remove ‘middle finger’ emoji within 15 days: In a legal notice he sent to the messaging company, Gurmeet Singh said such an emoji was illegal, and also ‘highly belligerent, invasive, obscene and lewd’.   
  10. Anti-corruption campaigner Akhil Gogoi gets bail in college defacement case: He was arrested for an old case on Friday, a day after the Gauhati High Court quashed the detention order against him under the National Security Act.   
