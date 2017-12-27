The big news: India says Pakistan tutored Jadhav’s talk with family, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The US imposed sanctions on two North Korean officials, and the J&K government barred its employees from criticising it on social media.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav spoke to family ‘in an atmosphere of coercion’, says External Affairs Ministry: His appearance also raises questions of his health, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
- US imposes sanctions on two North Korean officials for leading Pyongyang’s missile programme: Meanwhile, Russia said it was ready to act as a mediator for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
- Jammu and Kashmir government bars employees from criticising its policies on social media: The order also prohibited them from sharing any grievance about their workplace.
- GST revenue collection for November drops to Rs 80,808 crore: This is lower than the revenue of Rs 83,000 crore collected for October.
- Pakistan summons envoy to protest ‘unprovoked firing’ by Indian Army: Islamabad said claims that India’s Army had crossed the Line of Control and killed soldiers were ‘a figment of their imagination’.
- Doctors in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao medical centre conduct 32 cataract surgeries under torchlight: The state government suspended the medical officer of the district, and is conducting an investigation.
- Human rights activist in China sentenced to eight years in prison for ‘subverting state power’: Wu Gan’s sentence is the harshest since the government began its crackdown on activists in 2015.
- India will become world’s fifth-largest economy in 2018, says UK-based economics consultancy: Cheap energy and technology prices will boost the global economy, the report said.
- Lawyer warns WhatsApp of legal action if it doesn’t remove ‘middle finger’ emoji within 15 days: In a legal notice he sent to the messaging company, Gurmeet Singh said such an emoji was illegal, and also ‘highly belligerent, invasive, obscene and lewd’.
- Anti-corruption campaigner Akhil Gogoi gets bail in college defacement case: He was arrested for an old case on Friday, a day after the Gauhati High Court quashed the detention order against him under the National Security Act.