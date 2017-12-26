Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti’s younger brother takes oath as state Cabinet minister
Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was a cinematographer before joining politics in 2016, is likely to be assigned the tourism portfolio.
Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the brother of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, took oath as a minister in the state Cabinet on Thursday. The former cinematographer is likely to be assigned the tourism portfolio, IANS reported.
Chadoora MLA Javaid Mustafa Mir also took oath as a minister.
Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the youngest of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s four children, had stayed away from politics for most of his life. He returned to the state only after his father fell ill and stayed back after his death in January 2016.
On December 22, Governor NN Vohra nominated him as a member of the state Legislative Council to replace former Peoples Democratic Party leader Vikramaditya Singh, who quit from the party in October.
Mufti joined the Peoples Democratic Party a year after his father’s death. He was the head of the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, a position he quit on December 15 to be able to take up the position in the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet.