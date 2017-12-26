The big news: Opposition wants CBI inquiry into Mumbai fire that killed 14, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Five Congress MLAs who resigned from the Meghalaya Assembly will join a BJP ally, and AIADMK removed 130 Dinakaran loyalists from the party.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis wants illegal structures demolished ‘on war footing’ after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: The Opposition blamed corruption in the Mumbai civic body and demanded a CBI investigation.
- Five Congress MLAs resign from Meghalaya Assembly, set to join BJP ally: They were among 8 legislators who are set to join the National People’s Party on January 4. There is, however, no immediate threat to the current government.
- The days of Edappadi Palaniswami’s government in Tamil Nadu are numbered, says TTV Dinakaran: He made the statement even as the AIADMK removed 130 functionaries loyal to him from the district units in Tirupur, Pudukottai and Dharmapuri.
- Indian-origin teenager shot dead in attempted robbery at fuel pump in Chicago: He was identified as 19-year-old Arshad Vora, a native of Gujarat.
- Nine killed in attack on church near Cairo, gunman shot dead: No terrorist group has claimed responsibility yet.
- Government exceeded its fiscal deficit target for 2017-’18 in November: The difference between expenditure and revenue was high because of lower GST collections and higher spending.
- School in Thiruvananthapuram agrees to take back students expelled for hugging: The St Thomas Central School changed its decision after a meeting with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
- Pakistan denies India’s claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother were insulted: Islamabad’s Foreign Office said the meeting between Jadhav and his family was conducted in an ‘open and transparent’ manner.
- Elderly are denied pension, other benefits as fading fingerprints do not match Aadhaar data, says BJP MP: In the Lok Sabha, Sushil Kumar Singh brought up how his mother was denied a SIM card because of this problem with the biometric identification system.
- India using Afghanistan to conspire against economic corridor with China, claims Pakistani minister: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s statement comes days after Beijing said it was considering extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan.