After Kamala Mills fire claims 14 lives, BMC carries out demolition drive against illegal structures
Illegal extensions and roofs of at least four restaurants in Kamala Mills and Raguvanshi Mills were demolished on Friday.
Hours after a massive fire at a restaurant in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound killed 14 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began demolishing restaurants and illegal structures in mill premises across Lower Parel, The Indian Express reported.
The fire, which first broke out at 1 Above restaurant soon after midnight on Thursday, spread to other eateries and then to the next building.
The Mumbai civic body on Saturday said four restaurants in Kamala Mills and Raghuvanshi Mills faced demolition, the newspaper reported. At Kamala Mills’ Skyview Cafe, unauthorised construction of asbestos roofing was demolished. Three restaurants at Raghuvanshi Mills – Panayaa, Fumes and Shisha Sky Lounge – also had their asbestos roof removed.
BMC chief Ajoy Mehta set up 25 teams to inspect bars, restaurants and malls in Kamala Mills, The Times of India reported. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the fire on Friday and promised that all illegal structures will be demolished “on a war footing”. Five civic officials were suspended.
Earlier, Opposition leaders said corruption in the civic body was to blame for the deaths. The Congress party demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.