The big news: BMC demolishes illegal structures at restaurants in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories

- After Kamala Mills fire claims 14 lives, BMC carries out demolition drive against illegal structures: Illegal extensions and roofs of at least four restaurants in Kamala Mills and Raguvanshi Mills were demolished on Friday.
- Cold wave in north India, three killed in highway accident in Uttar Pradesh due to fog: Temperatures dropped below the freezing point in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
- Wife of Kargil soldier dies after hospital refuses treatment without Aadhaar card, family claims: The hospital admitted to asking for the identity card, but has denied the allegations that the woman was refused treatment.
- Hardik Patel invites Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel to leave the BJP and join him: The state deputy chief minister did not assume office at the secretariat in Gandhinagar on Friday, after he was stripped of several portfolios.
- Palestine ambassador shares stage with Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, India says will take it up strongly: Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended an event organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi.
- A divided Congress led to defeat in Himachal Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi: The newly-appointed Congress president urged party members and workers to speak against ‘wrong policies’ of the state and Centre.
- Four students from Delhi University, JNU and Amity University arrested for allegedly peddling drugs: The racket is believed to be operating out of Himachal Pradesh
- Attempts being made to rewrite history and distort facts, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: She announced Rs 100 crore grant to set up a Centre of Excellence for the varsity.
- Kerala Police arrest another for abusing actor Parvathy online over her comments about Mammootty: Rojin Chacko, a college student, is the second person to be arrested in the case.
- After Donald Trump’s allegations, China says it has not sold oil to North Korea: China said it has never violated the United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.