The big news: Palestine recalls Pakistan envoy who supported Hafiz Saeed, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Reports said ‘Padmavati’ was given a U/A certificate, and the BMC started demolishing illegal structures after the Kamala Mills fire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Palestine recalls its ambassador to Pakistan for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed: India said it told the Palestine government that the presence of its envoy to Islamabad at the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief’s event was unacceptable.
- ‘Padmavati’ given UA certificate, title likely to change to ‘Padmavat’, claim reports: Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical finally inching closer to a release?
- After 14 die in Kamala Mills fire, BMC starts demolishing illegal structures: Illegal extensions and roofs of at least four restaurants in Kamala Mills and Raguvanshi Mills were torn down on Friday.
- Haryana chief minister says government will order inquiry into death of Kargil war soldier’s widow: Shakuntala Devi’s family said that Tulip Hospital in Sonipat refused to treat her if her Aadhaar card was not submitted.
- Madrassa manager in Lucknow arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors: The police were alerted after girls at the institution threw paper slips out of the windows mentioning the sexual abuse.
- United States military to enlist transgender people from January 1: Federal appeals courts had rejected the Donald Trump administration’s request not to allow their recruitment.
- Rahul Gandhi sacks Meghalaya Congress president after five MLAs quit state Assembly, says report: Former Chief Minister DD Lapang has been replaced by state Cabinet minister Celestine Lyngdoh.
- Pakistan to build $1.51-billion hydropower project in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by 2022: Islamabad’s proposed project will have a capacity of 700 megawatt and will be built with foreign funds, a report said.
- Hardik Patel invites Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel to leave the BJP and join him: The state deputy chief minister did not assume office at the secretariat in Gandhinagar on Friday, after he was stripped of several portfolios.
- Pro-government rally held in Iran to counter anti-corruption protests: The anti-government demonstrators were protesting against corruption and rising prices.