The big news: Assam’s first list of citizens names 1.9 crore people, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai Police arrested two managers of the 1Above restaurant, and Delhi airport resumes operations after a dense fog forced a four-hour halt.
A look at the top stories right now:
- Assam government publishes first draft of National Register of Citizens, verifies 1.9 crore people: The list was a key election promise of the BJP before it won the state elections in 2016.
- Mumbai Police arrest two managers who fled without helping customers when fire struck restaurant: Meanwhile, the BMC’s crackdown on illegal constructions continued, as it sealed 30 restaurants on Day 2 of its demolition drive.
- Delhi airport resumes operations after dense fog brought it to a halt for nearly four hours: The quality of air improved since the morning, but it was still ‘very unhealthy’, same as Mumbai on New Year’s Day.
- Triple talaq case petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP: She was one of the five women who challenged the practice before the Supreme Court.
- Fewer cases of Maoist violence in 2017, shows government data: For the first time in 10 years, fewer than 1,000 cases of violence were reported from 10 of the worst-hit states, according to Home Ministry records.
- ‘Nuclear button is always on my desk,’ says Kim Jong-un in his New Year message: The North Korean leader suggested he would continue to accelerate his weapons programme and warned the US that ‘this was not blackmail’.
- WhatsApp goes offline for an hour across the world on New Year’s Eve: In India – its largest market – the app was down soon after midnight.
- Navy helps rescue six trekkers lost in Simhachalam Hills in Visakhapatnam: It sent out a Chetak helicopter from INS Dega.
- Anti-government protestors defy warnings in Iran, take to the streets for fourth straight day: President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged people’s right to protest but said the government will not tolerate acts of violence and vandalism.
- Britain may use new taxes to force firms like Google and Facebook to take down extremist content: The companies are prioritising private profit over public safety, Britain’s Security Minister Ben Wallace said.