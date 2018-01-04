A look at the headlines right now:

Kulbhushan Jadhav was made to speak under coercion, says India after Pakistan releases new video: In the clip, Jadhav was seen thanking Islamabad for ‘treating him well’. A Raja writes to former PM Manmohan Singh asking for support after the 2G case verdict: The former telecom minister told Singh that certain ‘compulsions’ had prevented him from openly backing Raja. Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday after debate over triple talaq bill: The Winter session will end on January 5. Dalit protests spread to Madhya Pradesh, 12 buses vandalised in Burhanpur: In Gujarat, protestors blocked the Madhuram bypass road in Junagadh city. Kamal Haasan says RK Nagar bye-poll was a ‘stain on democracy’: TTV Dinakaran, who won the election, said the actor had ‘insulted’ the voters of the constituency. Donald Trump dissolves panel he had set up to investigate claims of illegal voting: The president had alleged that he won less votes in the 2016 elections because of voter fraud. Delhi court declares Vijay Mallya ‘proclaimed offender’ in a FERA violation case: The court had asked the former liquor baron to appear before it on December 18. At least 12 people killed in South Africa after train collides with truck in Free State province: The train was headed to Johannesburg. ‘I got many references for you,’ CBI court judge in fodder scam case tells Lalu Prasad Yadav: The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday. Japan PM says country faces greatest threat since World War II due to North Korea’s nuclear agenda: Shinzo Abe said his administration would strive to improve Tokyo’s defences to protect its citizens.