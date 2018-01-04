The big news: India calls Jadhav video Pakistan’s ‘propaganda exercise’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Raja wrote to Manmohan Singh asking for support after the 2G case verdict, and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned after a debate on triple talaq.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav was made to speak under coercion, says India after Pakistan releases new video: In the clip, Jadhav was seen thanking Islamabad for ‘treating him well’.
- A Raja writes to former PM Manmohan Singh asking for support after the 2G case verdict: The former telecom minister told Singh that certain ‘compulsions’ had prevented him from openly backing Raja.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday after debate over triple talaq bill: The Winter session will end on January 5.
- Dalit protests spread to Madhya Pradesh, 12 buses vandalised in Burhanpur: In Gujarat, protestors blocked the Madhuram bypass road in Junagadh city.
- Kamal Haasan says RK Nagar bye-poll was a ‘stain on democracy’: TTV Dinakaran, who won the election, said the actor had ‘insulted’ the voters of the constituency.
- Donald Trump dissolves panel he had set up to investigate claims of illegal voting: The president had alleged that he won less votes in the 2016 elections because of voter fraud.
- Delhi court declares Vijay Mallya ‘proclaimed offender’ in a FERA violation case: The court had asked the former liquor baron to appear before it on December 18.
- At least 12 people killed in South Africa after train collides with truck in Free State province: The train was headed to Johannesburg.
- ‘I got many references for you,’ CBI court judge in fodder scam case tells Lalu Prasad Yadav: The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday.
- Japan PM says country faces greatest threat since World War II due to North Korea’s nuclear agenda: Shinzo Abe said his administration would strive to improve Tokyo’s defences to protect its citizens.