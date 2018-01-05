The big news: India’s GDP growth likely to slow down to 6.5% in 2017-’18, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jignesh Mevani said his speech at Bhima Koregaon was not inflammatory, and the Centre will present the Union Budget on February 1.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5% in 2017-’18, says Centre: Agriculture, manufacturing, financial and real estate sectors will show lower growth rates this year.
- Jignesh Mevani says no part of his speech at Bhima Koregaon was inflammatory or provocative: The Dalit leader said his speech was available publicly for everyone to see, and that this was a childish attempt by the RSS and BJP to malign him.
- Centre will present Budget 2018-’19 on February 1: The first part of the Budget Session will be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second from March 5 to April 6.
- Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on last day of Winter Session with no debate on triple talaq bill: The BJP and Congress had issued whips to their MPs to be present in the Upper House, where the legislation on the Islamic practice was on the agenda.
- United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’: The suspension will be in place till Islamabad takes decisive action against militant groups, the US State Department said.
- Delhi High Court paves the way for women to join the Territorial Army: The bench said any provision in the Territorial Army Act that stops women from enrolling was against the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution.
- Powerful blizzard in United States kills three, leaves 80,000 homes, businesses without power: A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey and parts of New York City.
- Book criticising Trump administration released early because of legal threats from White House: ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ is full of lies and misrepresentations, the US president claimed.
- Supreme Court quashes FIR against CBI officials for wrongly visiting judge’s home for a search in medical scam case: The agency said its investigators had apologised to Orissa High Court’s Justice CR Dash.
- Supreme Court refers PIL against law on adultery to a Constitution bench: The petition had asked why a married woman, who is equally liable for committing adultery with another married man, is not punished along with the man.