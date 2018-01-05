A look at the headlines right now:

India’s GDP is likely to grow at 6.5% in 2017-’18, says Centre: Agriculture, manufacturing, financial and real estate sectors will show lower growth rates this year. Jignesh Mevani says no part of his speech at Bhima Koregaon was inflammatory or provocative: The Dalit leader said his speech was available publicly for everyone to see, and that this was a childish attempt by the RSS and BJP to malign him. Centre will present Budget 2018-’19 on February 1: The first part of the Budget Session will be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second from March 5 to April 6. Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on last day of Winter Session with no debate on triple talaq bill: The BJP and Congress had issued whips to their MPs to be present in the Upper House, where the legislation on the Islamic practice was on the agenda.

United States suspends military aid to Pakistan till it ‘stops harbouring terrorist groups’: The suspension will be in place till Islamabad takes decisive action against militant groups, the US State Department said. Delhi High Court paves the way for women to join the Territorial Army: The bench said any provision in the Territorial Army Act that stops women from enrolling was against the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution. Powerful blizzard in United States kills three, leaves 80,000 homes, businesses without power: A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey and parts of New York City. Book criticising Trump administration released early because of legal threats from White House: ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ is full of lies and misrepresentations, the US president claimed. Supreme Court quashes FIR against CBI officials for wrongly visiting judge’s home for a search in medical scam case: The agency said its investigators had apologised to Orissa High Court’s Justice CR Dash.

Supreme Court refers PIL against law on adultery to a Constitution bench: The petition had asked why a married woman, who is equally liable for committing adultery with another married man, is not punished along with the man.