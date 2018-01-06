The big news: IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore kills 4 policemen, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi blamed Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley for economic slowdown, and the bus strike in Tamil Nadu continued for the third day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four policemen killed in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town: Two policemen were seriously injured in the explosion.
- Rahul Gandhi blames Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley for economic slowdown: The Congress blamed ‘an arrogant Prime Minister’ and ‘a failed Finance Minister’ for the slowdown in the GDP growth.
- Transport unions in Tamil Nadu defy Madras High Court order, continue strike for third day: State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar said the government had proposed a ‘very good’ wage revision agreement despite financial problems.
- Hookah embers at Mojo’s Bistro likely cause of blaze at Kamala Mills, says Mumbai fire department: Both Mojo’s and 1Above had stored large stocks of combustible materials such as illegal sheds made of bamboo, burning charcoal in their premises.
- ED files fresh chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti in money laundering case: Special Judge NK Malhotra reprimanded the investigation agency for filing complaints repeatedly and not letting the trial begin.
- Courts cannot act as ‘super guardians’, adults can make their own choices, says SC: The bench said this while dismissing a mother’s petition seeking custody of her 19-year-old daughter, who was living with her father in Kuwait.
- Police deny permission to Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide’s lecture in Mumbai: The police said that there may be some law and order problems after a few Dalit organisations opposed the event.
- 13 people dead in China’s worst snowstorm since 2008: The country’s main observatory expects about 4 cm to 10 cm of snow in many parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday.
- Rajput Karni Sena seeks complete ban on ‘Padmavati’ despite CBFC certificate: The organisation said the Central Board of Film Certification and the Centre would be ‘responsible for the consequences’ if the film is released.
- After anger over Donald Trump’s ‘nuclear button’ tweet, Twitter says it won’t block world leaders: Doing so would ‘hide important information people should be able to see and debate’, the social networking website said.