Four policemen killed in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town: Two policemen were seriously injured in the explosion. Rahul Gandhi blames Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley for economic slowdown: The Congress blamed ‘an arrogant Prime Minister’ and ‘a failed Finance Minister’ for the slowdown in the GDP growth. Transport unions in Tamil Nadu defy Madras High Court order, continue strike for third day: State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar said the government had proposed a ‘very good’ wage revision agreement despite financial problems. Hookah embers at Mojo’s Bistro likely cause of blaze at Kamala Mills, says Mumbai fire department: Both Mojo’s and 1Above had stored large stocks of combustible materials such as illegal sheds made of bamboo, burning charcoal in their premises. ED files fresh chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti in money laundering case: Special Judge NK Malhotra reprimanded the investigation agency for filing complaints repeatedly and not letting the trial begin. Courts cannot act as ‘super guardians’, adults can make their own choices, says SC: The bench said this while dismissing a mother’s petition seeking custody of her 19-year-old daughter, who was living with her father in Kuwait. Police deny permission to Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide’s lecture in Mumbai: The police said that there may be some law and order problems after a few Dalit organisations opposed the event. 13 people dead in China’s worst snowstorm since 2008: The country’s main observatory expects about 4 cm to 10 cm of snow in many parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday. Rajput Karni Sena seeks complete ban on ‘Padmavati’ despite CBFC certificate: The organisation said the Central Board of Film Certification and the Centre would be ‘responsible for the consequences’ if the film is released. After anger over Donald Trump’s ‘nuclear button’ tweet, Twitter says it won’t block world leaders: Doing so would ‘hide important information people should be able to see and debate’, the social networking website said.