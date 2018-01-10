A look at the headlines right now:

Playing the national anthem in cinema halls is no longer mandatory, rules Supreme Court: The bench modified its November 2016 order a day after the Centre said it had formed a panel to frame rules on playing the national anthem at public places.

Modi must speak on violence in Saharanpur, Bhima Koregaon, says Jignesh Mevani at Yuva Hunkar rally: The Delhi Police had denied the Gujarat MLA permission for the event and deployed heavy security in the area. India calls off its first commercial moon mission due to shortage of funds, say reports: Bengaluru-based startup TeamIndus could not arrange for the Rs 200 crore required to launch a PSLV flight. Bombay High Court allows woman to end 28-week pregnancy after doctors find foetal abnormalities: The judges said it would not be right to ask the mother to continue with the pregnancy as the child, once born, will have to fight life-hampering disabilities. Death by hanging most viable method of execution, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said giving convicts on a death row lethal injections was ‘not workable’. Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE or ICSE, says Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson: Religious education should be made optional, Waseem Rizwi suggested. RJD denies reports claiming Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aides were sent to Ranchi jail to ‘serve’ him: The Janata Dal (United) accused the former Bihar chief minister of having a ‘feudal mindset’. Supreme Court says it will declare verdict on Cauvery dispute within four weeks: In September 2017, a three-judge bench had reserved its verdict on the matter after hearing appeals filed by Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hotelier Vishal Kariya arrested, police say he sheltered the owners of 1Above after Kamala Mills fire: Meanwhile, a Mumbai court sent the managers of the restaurant to judicial custody. Don’t give free water, electricity if you cannot pay pension to AIDS patients, Delhi HC tells state: The court was hearing a PIL it initiated after receiving a letter from a patient seeking an increase in his monthly allowance.