The big news: National anthem no longer mandatory in movie theatres, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jignesh Mevani said Modi must break his silence on caste violence, and India has reportedly called off its first commercial moon mission.
- Playing the national anthem in cinema halls is no longer mandatory, rules Supreme Court: The bench modified its November 2016 order a day after the Centre said it had formed a panel to frame rules on playing the national anthem at public places.
- Modi must speak on violence in Saharanpur, Bhima Koregaon, says Jignesh Mevani at Yuva Hunkar rally: The Delhi Police had denied the Gujarat MLA permission for the event and deployed heavy security in the area.
- India calls off its first commercial moon mission due to shortage of funds, say reports: Bengaluru-based startup TeamIndus could not arrange for the Rs 200 crore required to launch a PSLV flight.
- Bombay High Court allows woman to end 28-week pregnancy after doctors find foetal abnormalities: The judges said it would not be right to ask the mother to continue with the pregnancy as the child, once born, will have to fight life-hampering disabilities.
- Death by hanging most viable method of execution, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said giving convicts on a death row lethal injections was ‘not workable’.
- Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE or ICSE, says Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson: Religious education should be made optional, Waseem Rizwi suggested.
- RJD denies reports claiming Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aides were sent to Ranchi jail to ‘serve’ him: The Janata Dal (United) accused the former Bihar chief minister of having a ‘feudal mindset’.
- Supreme Court says it will declare verdict on Cauvery dispute within four weeks: In September 2017, a three-judge bench had reserved its verdict on the matter after hearing appeals filed by Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
- Hotelier Vishal Kariya arrested, police say he sheltered the owners of 1Above after Kamala Mills fire: Meanwhile, a Mumbai court sent the managers of the restaurant to judicial custody.
- Don’t give free water, electricity if you cannot pay pension to AIDS patients, Delhi HC tells state: The court was hearing a PIL it initiated after receiving a letter from a patient seeking an increase in his monthly allowance.