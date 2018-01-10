The police have arrested 43 people, including three minors, so far in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, ANI reported on Wednesday. Those arrested include people from both the Maratha and Dalit communities, according to PTI.

Thirteen people were arrested on Tuesday and three minors were detained, The Indian Express reported. This came a day after the police took 12 people into custody for allegedly vandalising vehicles.

“The police are analysing CCTV footage and recordings to identify the anti-social elements involved in the violence,” Pune District Superintendent of Police Suvez Haque told PTI on Monday.

Bhima Koregaon clashes

Lakhs of people gather in Bhima Koregaon near Pune every New Year’s Day to commemorate the victory of the English, whose troops comprised mostly Mahar soldiers, against the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818.

Clashes broke out in Bhima Koregaon and its surrounding areas during celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, after some people – reportedly with saffron flags – pelted stones at cars going towards the village. A man died in the violence.

On Tuesday, government officials gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Rahul Phatangade, the youth who was killed in the violence.

The unrest spread to Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra the next couple of days, with protesters calling for a statewide shutdown. A 16-year-old teenager was crushed to death on January 3 in Nanded city while trying to escape the police during the unrest.