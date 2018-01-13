The big news: Bar Council will form a team to mediate SC rift, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four bodies were recovered from the sea after a helicopter crashed off Mumbai, and P Chidambaram accused the Centre of misusing the ED.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bar Council of India urges political parties to not politicise rift between Supreme Court judges: The Supreme Court Bar Association adopted a resolution saying that from now on all PILs should be heard either by the chief justice or the four senior judges.
- Coast guard finds debris of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast, recovers four bodies: The chopper went missing with five ONGC officials and two pilots on board and last made contact with the Air Traffic Control at 10.35 am.
- Centre is misusing the ED, says P Chidambaram after agency’s raid on his son’s properties: There is no FIR against me or my son, the Congress leader said.
- Three dead after boat carrying 40 schoolchildren capsizes off Maharashtra’s Dahanu: Thirty-two children were rescued but the toll is likely to increase, local reports said.
- Supreme Court petition was motivated in Judge Loya’s death case, claims Bombay Lawyers Association: The Bombay Lawyers Association had filed a similar case in the Bombay High Court on January 4, but received a case number only on Friday.
- Soldier killed during ceasefire violation in Rajouri, says Army: Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, who was from Maharashtra, sustained grievous injuries during the ‘unprovoked firing’ by Pakistani troops, the Army said.
- Palaniswami writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, seeks 15 TMC of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu:The Tamil Nadu chief minister pointed out that it was a feasible request as the crop season had ended in Karnataka.
- Trump’s lawyer reportedly arranged $130,000 payout for adult film actress to keep affair secret: The attorney arranged for the payment to Stephanie Clifford a month before the presidential election in November 2016, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported.
- Aligarh school faces inquiry for portraying Zakir Naik as an Islamic hero in a textbook: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notice to the Islamic Mission School for including the preacher in its syllabus.
- Uttar Pradesh Police arrest two for dumping potatoes outside Assembly, say they were not farmers: Police dismissed reports that farmers had dumped the potatoes as part of their protest against the low purchasing price of the vegetable.