A look at the headlines right now:

Bar Council of India urges political parties to not politicise rift between Supreme Court judges: The Supreme Court Bar Association adopted a resolution saying that from now on all PILs should be heard either by the chief justice or the four senior judges. Coast guard finds debris of helicopter that went missing off Mumbai coast, recovers four bodies: The chopper went missing with five ONGC officials and two pilots on board and last made contact with the Air Traffic Control at 10.35 am. Centre is misusing the ED, says P Chidambaram after agency’s raid on his son’s properties: There is no FIR against me or my son, the Congress leader said. Three dead after boat carrying 40 schoolchildren capsizes off Maharashtra’s Dahanu: Thirty-two children were rescued but the toll is likely to increase, local reports said. Supreme Court petition was motivated in Judge Loya’s death case, claims Bombay Lawyers Association: The Bombay Lawyers Association had filed a similar case in the Bombay High Court on January 4, but received a case number only on Friday. Soldier killed during ceasefire violation in Rajouri, says Army: Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, who was from Maharashtra, sustained grievous injuries during the ‘unprovoked firing’ by Pakistani troops, the Army said. Palaniswami writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, seeks 15 TMC of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu:The Tamil Nadu chief minister pointed out that it was a feasible request as the crop season had ended in Karnataka. Trump’s lawyer reportedly arranged $130,000 payout for adult film actress to keep affair secret: The attorney arranged for the payment to Stephanie Clifford a month before the presidential election in November 2016, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported. Aligarh school faces inquiry for portraying Zakir Naik as an Islamic hero in a textbook: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notice to the Islamic Mission School for including the preacher in its syllabus. Uttar Pradesh Police arrest two for dumping potatoes outside Assembly, say they were not farmers: Police dismissed reports that farmers had dumped the potatoes as part of their protest against the low purchasing price of the vegetable.