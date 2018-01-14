The Congress on Monday put up a video on Twitter showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging several leaders of foreign governments. “With Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more #hugplomacy,” the Congress said on Twitter.

The video showed Modi hugging United States President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former French President Francois Hollande (which the tweet referred to as “The Titanic hug” – along with a background score from the 1997 Hollywood film Titanic). It also featured a moment where Modi attempted a handshake with German Chancellor Angela Merkel but was ignored.

“It’s official – Modi is awkward”, the video said. It referred to Modi hugging French President Emmanuel Macron as “bromance”, and the one with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the “never let you go” hug.

With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi! #Hugplomacy pic.twitter.com/M3BKK2Mhmf — Congress (@INCIndia) January 14, 2018

Netanyahu on Sunday began his six-day visit to India. Modi received him at Delhi airport.

“Thank you to my good friend, Indian PM Narendra Modi, who surprised me with a personal welcome at the airport upon my arrival in India,” Netanyahu said on Twitter. “Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights!” Netanyahu will also tour Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Agra.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and defence ties as well as the Israel-Palestine relationship. The Israeli prime minister will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

‘This not only insults the PM, but also a guest’

Union ministers criticised the Congress for the video. “The Congress lacks concrete issues to discuss, so it tweeted a disgusting video showing Modi when he was receiving the Israeli prime minister,” Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar told ANI. “This not only insults our prime minister but also a guest.”

He added that the Congress “seems to have lost its senses” and that the tweet shows the party’s “immaturity and lack of political sensibility”. “We condemn this,” the minister said. “I hope wisdom prevails on them some day”.

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said the video shows the “mentality” of Congress leaders. “They are indulging in crass humour to seek attention. Congress has taken another step towards its annihilation,” the minister added.