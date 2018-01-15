Kashmir: Security forces killed four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Dulanja-Uri, says police chief
The militants were gunned down during a joint operation conducted by the by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid on Monday said that four militants belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad had been killed in the Dulanja-Uri sector of the state. The militants were gunned down after a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces.
Security forces had gunned down two suspected militants in Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on January 9.
Militants had attacked a paramilitary training centre in Pulwama district on December 31, killing five Central Reserve Police Force soldiers. The attackers were suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammad group. Two of the militants were also killed, while at least two soldiers were injured.