Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid on Monday said that four militants belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad had been killed in the Dulanja-Uri sector of the state. The militants were gunned down after a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Armed Police Forces.

The fourth terrorist has also been neutralised. Keep up the good work! https://t.co/B2gqRr6Fgj — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 15, 2018

Security forces had gunned down two suspected militants in Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on January 9.

Militants had attacked a paramilitary training centre in Pulwama district on December 31, killing five Central Reserve Police Force soldiers. The attackers were suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammad group. Two of the militants were also killed, while at least two soldiers were injured.