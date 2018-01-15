Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra on Monday said that the rift in the Supreme Court had been resolved, ANI reported. “It was an internal issue,” Mishra said. “As you can see that the matter has been laid to rest and all court rooms in the Supreme Court are functioning normally”.

Mishra said that an in-house mechanism had been initiated in the top judiciary to address problems. “We [the Bar Council of India] met 15 judges,” Mishra added according to CNN News18. The delegates had also met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday evening.

The Bar Council head said that it was necessary to maintain the sanctity of the Supreme Court and to avoid politicising the issue. He claimed that some politicians had tried to gain mileage from the rift in the top court, but failed to find success.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh also met Misra on Sunday evening and gave him a resolution. Misra promised to look into the bar association’s resolution, Singh said.

On Friday, Justice J Chelameswar, who is lower in seniority only to Misra, had said the Supreme Court owed a responsibility to the institution and the nation.

He was joined by three other judges, Justice Rajan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph, who all said they were speaking out now so that “democracy survives”, as their attempts to get the chief justice of India to address a crisis had gone unanswered. The judges were referring to Misra’s allocation of cases in the Supreme Court.