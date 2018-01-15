Anti-corruption campaigner Akhil Gogoi on Monday told PTI that he will contest the next Assembly elections in Assam. The state will go to polls in 2021.

Gogoi said that he will begin preparations from March, and might either rename his political party – the Gana Mukti Sangram Asom – or float a new one.

Gogoi is an adviser to the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, a farmers’ body, at present. He said the decision to enter politics was discussed at a meeting of the organisation’s executive committee on December 28, 2017.

“We have had debates, within the KMSS and nationally, whether fascism could be resisted only by movements,” he said. “We reached the understanding that without parliamentary politics, Bharatiya Janata Party’s communal fascism cannot be resisted.”

The activist said that though he was not against the idea of forming alliances with like-minded outfits to take on the BJP, he also wanted to create an alternative without the Congress.

Gogoi said that his outfit would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he wanted to take time to develop a proper political understanding and create “a strong network”. He told PTI that he expected to have at least five members in the party from each village, and that he was planning to travel to different parts of the state to before forming local committees.