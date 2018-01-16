The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday detained two men for allegedly assaulting three people on a bike on New Year’s eve, the Hindustan Times reported. The arrests were made after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced almost two weeks after the assault.

The video shows a bike with two men and a woman slightly brushing past a group of revellers in the city’s Indira Nagar area. Soon, the revellers start beating up the two men while the woman manages to get off. One of them also slaps the woman.

The police identified the men as Ambareesh and Lokesh and are looking for the others. A few news reports, however, said only one person has been detained.

#WATCH One person arrested today in connection with a CCTV footage of 31st December 2017 in which a couple was thrashed by a group of people #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/mNZCdWySLU — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said the incident came to light on Monday after the video was released. Kumar said it appeared to be a case of road rage, and added that the police have registered a case on their own as the victims had not filed a complaint, NDTV reported.

“We have tried to reach out to the victims, but even if we cannot contact them we will continue investigating based on the suo motu case,” Kumar said.

Despite the video and the police case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara denied that such an incident took place. “Nothing has happened, it is all false,” he said, according to Firstpost.

The incident took place even though the Bengaluru Police had stepped up security across the city on December 31, 2017, after allegations of mass molestation and sexual assault on New Year’s eve in 2016.