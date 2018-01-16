The big news: Centre ends Haj subsidy, says funds will be used for welfare, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The chief justice met the dissenting SC judges, and Bangladesh, Myanmar signed a pact to complete the repatriation of Rohingyas in two years.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre withdraws Haj subsidy, will use funds for Muslim girls’ education: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the decision was in line with the agenda to empower minority communities ‘with dignity, without appeasement’.
- CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting Supreme Court judges to discuss judicial crisis: They are expected to meet on Wednesday as well to continue the talks.
- Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to complete repatriation of Rohingyas in two years: Every day 300 people will be sent back to Myanmar from January 23, Bangladesh’s envoy to Myanmar Sufiur Rahman said.
- Bengaluru Police detain two men for allegedly assaulting three people on New Year’s eve: Despite a video of the incident and a police case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara denied that such an incident took place.
- Students studying till Class 8 in rural India doubles but acquire fewer skills, finds report: More girls dropped out after Class 8, and many of them cited family constraints as the main reason.
- Japan broadcaster accidentally sends out false alarm about North Korean missile launch: NHK corrected the mistake a few minutes later and issued an apology.
- After report on Hanuman and Pakistani spy’s Aadhaar numbers, websites to check UID status go down: The UIDAI’s own platform to verify Aadhaar numbers was unreachable on Tuesday.
- Three people die while watching jallikattu in Sivaganga and Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamil Nadu: Meanwhile, the chief minister and his deputy offered new cars to the best bull tamer and the owner of the outstanding bull in Alanganallur town.
- No khap panchayat can rule against adults choosing to marry outside their caste, says Supreme Court: The bench said any attack on such couples is ‘absolutely illegal’, and asked the Centre to come up with ways to prevent such crimes.
- Haryana bans ‘Padmaavat’ citing concerns about law and order situation: Earlier, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had decided not to screen the movie despite the CBFC clearing it.