A look at the headlines right now:

Centre withdraws Haj subsidy, will use funds for Muslim girls’ education: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the decision was in line with the agenda to empower minority communities ‘with dignity, without appeasement’. CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting Supreme Court judges to discuss judicial crisis: They are expected to meet on Wednesday as well to continue the talks. Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to complete repatriation of Rohingyas in two years: Every day 300 people will be sent back to Myanmar from January 23, Bangladesh’s envoy to Myanmar Sufiur Rahman said. Bengaluru Police detain two men for allegedly assaulting three people on New Year’s eve: Despite a video of the incident and a police case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara denied that such an incident took place. Students studying till Class 8 in rural India doubles but acquire fewer skills, finds report: More girls dropped out after Class 8, and many of them cited family constraints as the main reason. Japan broadcaster accidentally sends out false alarm about North Korean missile launch: NHK corrected the mistake a few minutes later and issued an apology. After report on Hanuman and Pakistani spy’s Aadhaar numbers, websites to check UID status go down: The UIDAI’s own platform to verify Aadhaar numbers was unreachable on Tuesday. Three people die while watching jallikattu in Sivaganga and Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamil Nadu: Meanwhile, the chief minister and his deputy offered new cars to the best bull tamer and the owner of the outstanding bull in Alanganallur town. No khap panchayat can rule against adults choosing to marry outside their caste, says Supreme Court: The bench said any attack on such couples is ‘absolutely illegal’, and asked the Centre to come up with ways to prevent such crimes. Haryana bans ‘Padmaavat’ citing concerns about law and order situation: Earlier, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had decided not to screen the movie despite the CBFC clearing it.