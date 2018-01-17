A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will decide on Wednesday whether Aadhaar, the government’s programme to provide a 12-digit biometric-based identity number unique to each citizen, violates fundamental rights.

The five-judge bench will be headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The other judges will be AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. Notably, the four judges who spoke out against Misra in a press conference on Friday will not adjudicate the case.

One of the main points of contention is whether Aadhaar violates the fundamental right to privacy, which the Supreme Court upheld in 2017. The Tribune newspaper had published a report which said that Aadhaar data is being sold by vendors through WhatsApp for as little as Rs 500.

