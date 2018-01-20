The big news: Modi says Centre can’t be judged based on GST, note ban alone, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi High Court refused to grant relief to AAP in the office-of-profit case, and the US government is heading towards a shutdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Do not judge me on the basis of only demonetisation and GST, Narendra Modi tells Zee News: The prime minister said that his government’s performance had attracted the world’s attention.
- High Court refuses relief to AAP in office-of-profit case, Congress and BJP want Kejriwal to resign: The lawyer who petitioned the Election Commission against the AAP legislators said he was not with any party.
- United States government careens towards shutdown as Senate remains divided over Budget Bill: If the Senate fails to reach an agreement by Friday midnight, federal government agencies will be left without any money.
- Family of boy found dead alleges torture, police say they were only questioned in Jind rape and murder case: The Class 12 student was the prime suspect behind the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, but the police said they were reconsidering this after his death.
- Passengers may soon be able to use their mobiles, internet in flights: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recommended allowing in-flight connectivity only above the altitude of 3,000 metres.
- Fire rages on at Bengaluru’s polluted Bellandur lake: Officials from the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority are supervising the attempts by firemen to bring the blaze under control.
- India becomes member of non-proliferation regime Australia Group: It said New Delhi ‘has demonstrated the will to implement rigorous controls of high standards in international trade’.
- China is within its right to build infrastructure at Doklam, saysForeign Ministry spokesperson: Lu Kang refused to specifically comment on reports that used satellite pictures to claim that Beijing was building a military complex in the region.
- Anandiben Patel named governor of Madhya Pradesh: She will take over from Om Prakash Kohli.
- Class 6 girl, accused of attacking junior in Lucknow school, released on interim bail: The Juvenile Justice Board had sent her to a juvenile home on Thursday.