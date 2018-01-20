A look at the headlines right now:

Do not judge me on the basis of only demonetisation and GST, Narendra Modi tells Zee News: The prime minister said that his government’s performance had attracted the world’s attention. High Court refuses relief to AAP in office-of-profit case, Congress and BJP want Kejriwal to resign: The lawyer who petitioned the Election Commission against the AAP legislators said he was not with any party. United States government careens towards shutdown as Senate remains divided over Budget Bill: If the Senate fails to reach an agreement by Friday midnight, federal government agencies will be left without any money. Family of boy found dead alleges torture, police say they were only questioned in Jind rape and murder case: The Class 12 student was the prime suspect behind the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, but the police said they were reconsidering this after his death. Passengers may soon be able to use their mobiles, internet in flights: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recommended allowing in-flight connectivity only above the altitude of 3,000 metres.

Fire rages on at Bengaluru’s polluted Bellandur lake: Officials from the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority are supervising the attempts by firemen to bring the blaze under control. India becomes member of non-proliferation regime Australia Group: It said New Delhi ‘has demonstrated the will to implement rigorous controls of high standards in international trade’. China is within its right to build infrastructure at Doklam, saysForeign Ministry spokesperson: Lu Kang refused to specifically comment on reports that used satellite pictures to claim that Beijing was building a military complex in the region. Anandiben Patel named governor of Madhya Pradesh: She will take over from Om Prakash Kohli. Class 6 girl, accused of attacking junior in Lucknow school, released on interim bail: The Juvenile Justice Board had sent her to a juvenile home on Thursday.