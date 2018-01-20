At least 11 people were killed and 46 injured after a bus carrying passengers bound for a ski trip crashed in Eskisehir province of Turkey on Saturday, AP reported. Officials said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The governor of the province, Ozdemir Cakacak, said the bus was travelling from Ankara to Bursa when it crashed into trees in the region.

Two bus drivers have been arrested in connection with the case, BBC reported.