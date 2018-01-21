A look at the headlines right now:

President Ram Nath Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the Election Commission, which recommended the disqualification, was acting like the poll agent of the BJP. Om Prakash Rawat will take over as chief election commissioner on Tuesday: He was an officer of the 1977 batch of the Indian Administrative Services. Bawana firecracker factory owner sent to one day judicial custody after blaze killed 17: The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. India wants good ties, but Pakistan is making it difficult, says Home Minister: Rajnath SinghIndia had given out a strong message that it could kill enemies both within its territory and outside, he said. Eighteen killed in Kabul hotel siege, Taliban claims responsibility: More than 150 guests fled the hotel as parts of the building caught fire, while some were taken hostage. Taxi operators temporarily call off strike after deputy speaker promises intervention: On Friday, 18,000 taxis in North Goa and South Goa districts went on strike. Bengaluru police commissioner asks personnel to shoot attackers in the leg: T Suneel Kumar added that he had instructed personnel on night duty to carry weapons. Minister Satyapal Singh refuses to retract statement on Darwin’s theory despite scientists’ letter: The minister’s statement would harm efforts to propagate scientific thought in the country, the letter read. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to move SC against its order allowing the ‘Padmaavat’ release: Bus services on over 100 routes in six districts of Gujarat were suspended after violence during protests. Turkish troops enter northern Syria to fight US-backed Kurdish militia: The YPG said that the attacks killed six civilians and three of its fighters.