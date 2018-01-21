The big news: AAP says it may move courts against disqualification of MLAs, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Om Prakash Rawat was selected to take over as chief election commissioner, and the Crime Branch will investigate the Bawana fire case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President Ram Nath Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the Election Commission, which recommended the disqualification, was acting like the poll agent of the BJP.
- Om Prakash Rawat will take over as chief election commissioner on Tuesday: He was an officer of the 1977 batch of the Indian Administrative Services.
- Bawana firecracker factory owner sent to one day judicial custody after blaze killed 17: The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.
- India wants good ties, but Pakistan is making it difficult, says Home Minister: Rajnath SinghIndia had given out a strong message that it could kill enemies both within its territory and outside, he said.
- Eighteen killed in Kabul hotel siege, Taliban claims responsibility: More than 150 guests fled the hotel as parts of the building caught fire, while some were taken hostage.
- Taxi operators temporarily call off strike after deputy speaker promises intervention: On Friday, 18,000 taxis in North Goa and South Goa districts went on strike.
- Bengaluru police commissioner asks personnel to shoot attackers in the leg: T Suneel Kumar added that he had instructed personnel on night duty to carry weapons.
- Minister Satyapal Singh refuses to retract statement on Darwin’s theory despite scientists’ letter: The minister’s statement would harm efforts to propagate scientific thought in the country, the letter read.
- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to move SC against its order allowing the ‘Padmaavat’ release: Bus services on over 100 routes in six districts of Gujarat were suspended after violence during protests.
- Turkish troops enter northern Syria to fight US-backed Kurdish militia: The YPG said that the attacks killed six civilians and three of its fighters.