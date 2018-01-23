Bharatiya Janata Party workers and the police clashed in Odisha’s capital city on Tuesday over alleged police inaction over the death of a tribal girl a day earlier, PTI reported.

A 14-year-old tribal girl, who had alleged that “four men in uniform” had raped her three months ago in Odisha’s Koraput district, was found dead in her home on Monday. Her family said they found her hanging in an unconscious state when they returned home.

On Tuesday, the BJP activists, along with members of the party’s women wing, tried to march to ‘Naveen Niwas’, the home of Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal party Naveen Patnaik. The police resorted to lathicharge to get the protesters to leave, deputy commissioner of police Satyabrata Bhoi said, according to PTI.

Members of Congress’s women wing also protested and tried to enter the chief minister’s house, Bhoi said. “At least four police personnel were injured as the protesters pelted stones,” he said. Several of the activists were also hurt.

Both the BJP and the Congress have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the Koraput district on Wednesday, demanding that the Biju Janata Dal-led state government order a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the case.