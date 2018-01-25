A look at the headlines right now:

24 people detained for attacking school bus in Gurugram over ‘Padmaavat’: A video captured just 13 seconds of the four-minute ordeal that the students, teachers and school staff went through. Man gets hit trying to take a selfie video in front of speeding train in Hyderabad: R Shiva Kumar ignores the locomotive’s repeated honking and continues to film. Wife and son shot dead in Meerut day before court hearing into man’s murder in 2016: Family members alleged that Nichhatar Kaur and her son Balwinder were murdered by the same people who killed Narender Singh. Engineering students now have to study the Vedas and Puranas too: The All India Council for Technical Education introduced its revised curriculum, which will come into effect from the next academic year. Fake news is like the crafty serpent that tricked Adam and Eve, says Pope Francis: Identifying disinformation calls for ‘a profound and careful process of discernment’, the pontiff said. 27 of 40 prosecution witnesses in the Sohrabuddin encounter case turn hostile, says report: Eyewitnesses to the alleged abduction of Sheikh, his wife and associate, as well as police officers part of the encounter team, have retracted their statements. There must be a balance between right to privacy, national security interests, says SC at Aadhaar hearing: Advocate Shyam Divan argued that there was a difference between people giving informed consent to use services and being forced to use one. FBI arrests Indian-American doctor couple for allegedly committing healthcare fraud: Ashis Rakhit and Jayati Gupta Rakhit are accused of performing unnecessary medical tests on patients so that they could receive payments from insurance firms. CJI Dipak Misra meets rebel SC judges, but no concrete progress seen, says report: The meeting appeared to be an attempt to placate the judges who had held a press conference on January 12. Commuters stranded, offices and schools shut over after Karnataka strike over Mahadayi river water dispute: BJP President Amit Shah’s rally in Mysuru was postponed to 4 pm from 2.30 pm.