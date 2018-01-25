The big news: 24 people detained for attacking school bus over ‘Padmaavat’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A man trying to take a selfie video in front of a train was injured, and a woman and her son were shot dead in Meerut a day before a hearing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 24 people detained for attacking school bus in Gurugram over ‘Padmaavat’: A video captured just 13 seconds of the four-minute ordeal that the students, teachers and school staff went through.
- Man gets hit trying to take a selfie video in front of speeding train in Hyderabad: R Shiva Kumar ignores the locomotive’s repeated honking and continues to film.
- Wife and son shot dead in Meerut day before court hearing into man’s murder in 2016: Family members alleged that Nichhatar Kaur and her son Balwinder were murdered by the same people who killed Narender Singh.
- Engineering students now have to study the Vedas and Puranas too: The All India Council for Technical Education introduced its revised curriculum, which will come into effect from the next academic year.
- Fake news is like the crafty serpent that tricked Adam and Eve, says Pope Francis: Identifying disinformation calls for ‘a profound and careful process of discernment’, the pontiff said.
- 27 of 40 prosecution witnesses in the Sohrabuddin encounter case turn hostile, says report: Eyewitnesses to the alleged abduction of Sheikh, his wife and associate, as well as police officers part of the encounter team, have retracted their statements.
- There must be a balance between right to privacy, national security interests, says SC at Aadhaar hearing: Advocate Shyam Divan argued that there was a difference between people giving informed consent to use services and being forced to use one.
- FBI arrests Indian-American doctor couple for allegedly committing healthcare fraud: Ashis Rakhit and Jayati Gupta Rakhit are accused of performing unnecessary medical tests on patients so that they could receive payments from insurance firms.
- CJI Dipak Misra meets rebel SC judges, but no concrete progress seen, says report: The meeting appeared to be an attempt to placate the judges who had held a press conference on January 12.
- Commuters stranded, offices and schools shut over after Karnataka strike over Mahadayi river water dispute: BJP President Amit Shah’s rally in Mysuru was postponed to 4 pm from 2.30 pm.