A look at the headlines right now:

‘Padmaavat’ hits screens amid violent protests across states, BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu detained: The police detained 24 people for attacking a school bus in Gurugram. We cannot shut our ears to girls’ urge for change, Kovind says in his Republic Day Eve speech: The president urged people who disagree with each other to do so without mocking anyone’s dignity and privacy. At Asean-India Summit, Narendra Modi proposes to declare 2019 the ‘year of tourism’: The summit marks 25 years of India’s ties with the bloc. Bengaluru and Mysuru face the brunt of strike over Mahadayi river water dispute: Amit Shah, who addressed the BJP’s Parivartan Rally in Mysuru, vowed to punish the killers of party workers if voted to power in Karnataka.

‘Looking forward’ to being questioned about Russian meddling, says Donald Trump: Mueller’s team and Trump’s lawyers were coordinating on setting a date for the meeting, an official said. Over 1 crore taxpayers registered under GST, revenue collection recovers in December: The total collection of Goods and Services Tax was at Rs 86,703 crore till January 24, the Finance Ministry said.

There must be a balance between right to privacy, national security interests, says SC at Aadhaar hearing: Advocate Shyam Divan argued that there was a difference between people giving informed consent to use services and being forced to use one.

Pollution in Patna and Raipur worse than NCR, formulate plan to curb it countrywide, SC tells Centre: The Centre has told a division bench of the top court that it will earmark Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming budget to tackle the problem of air pollution. US imposes more sanctions on North Korean ships and companies: Two Chinese groups accused of exporting goods to Pyongyang were also sanctioned.

European Union Court bans putting asylum seekers through sexual orientation test: The top court criticised Hungarian immigration officials for making a Nigerian asylum seeker undergo a psychological test.

