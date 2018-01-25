The big news: Violence erupts across states as ‘Padmaavat’ hits screens, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: President Kovind spoke of gender equality in his Republic Day eve speech, and Modi urged Asean leaders to declare 2019 the year of tourism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Padmaavat’ hits screens amid violent protests across states, BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu detained: The police detained 24 people for attacking a school bus in Gurugram.
- We cannot shut our ears to girls’ urge for change, Kovind says in his Republic Day Eve speech: The president urged people who disagree with each other to do so without mocking anyone’s dignity and privacy.
- At Asean-India Summit, Narendra Modi proposes to declare 2019 the ‘year of tourism’: The summit marks 25 years of India’s ties with the bloc.
- Bengaluru and Mysuru face the brunt of strike over Mahadayi river water dispute: Amit Shah, who addressed the BJP’s Parivartan Rally in Mysuru, vowed to punish the killers of party workers if voted to power in Karnataka.
- ‘Looking forward’ to being questioned about Russian meddling, says Donald Trump: Mueller’s team and Trump’s lawyers were coordinating on setting a date for the meeting, an official said.
- Over 1 crore taxpayers registered under GST, revenue collection recovers in December: The total collection of Goods and Services Tax was at Rs 86,703 crore till January 24, the Finance Ministry said.
- There must be a balance between right to privacy, national security interests, says SC at Aadhaar hearing: Advocate Shyam Divan argued that there was a difference between people giving informed consent to use services and being forced to use one.
- Pollution in Patna and Raipur worse than NCR, formulate plan to curb it countrywide, SC tells Centre: The Centre has told a division bench of the top court that it will earmark Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming budget to tackle the problem of air pollution.
- US imposes more sanctions on North Korean ships and companies: Two Chinese groups accused of exporting goods to Pyongyang were also sanctioned.
- European Union Court bans putting asylum seekers through sexual orientation test: The top court criticised Hungarian immigration officials for making a Nigerian asylum seeker undergo a psychological test.