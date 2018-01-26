All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam coordinator O Paneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami expelled more than 50 party workers for allegedly ruining the organisation’s reputation, PTI reported. The expelled members include 53 leaders from the party’s Kancheepuram Central Unit and five members from the party’s trade union, Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai.

The members have lost their primary membership in the party too. Paneerselvam and Palanswami announced the developments in two separate statements, the news agency reported.

The two leaders had merged their factions in August 2017. They had vowed to penalise those who had acted against the party after the AIADMK lost in the RK Nagar byepoll held in December 2017. Ousted party leader TTV Dinakaran won the election in the constituency, which was once represented by former party chief and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In December 2017, the chief minister and his deputy Paneerselvam had expelled 53 party functionaries who were considered loyal to Dinakaran.